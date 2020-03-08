Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS
Sanders, Biden up attacks as head-to-head race takes shape
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — The Democratic presidential primary is down to two major candidates, and it shows. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are spending their first weekend as their party's last top White House contenders sharpening their attacks against one another. Each is trying to demonstrate that he's the best choice before six more states vote on Tuesday. It reflects the new contours of a race that once featured more than 20 Democrats. This state of play could endure for months as Biden and Sanders wage a protracted battle for the right to face President Donald Trump in November.
GREENWOOD-TRASH
Pick up after yourself: Mayor says littering is big problem
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mayor says she thinks roadside litter is getting worse. But, cameras are deterring people from illegally dumping big items that should go to landfills. Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams says that during her morning walks, she can collect a sack of litter from what she sees along the way. She said some stretches of U.S. Highway 82 are especially cluttered. Greenwood installed 12 surveillance cameras last year. Those can record license plate numbers of people who leave appliances and other big items at illegal dump sites.
MISSISSIPPI-INMATE DEATH
Mississippi inmate dies, at least 25th since late December
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Officials say a 77-year-old inmate has died in Mississippi, where at least 25 inmates have died since December. The Department of Corrections said in a statement Saturday that the inmate from the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman died at a hospital in Oxford and foul play is not suspected. There will be an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Officials were withholding the name of the inmate until his relatives are notified of his death.
MISSING COUPLE-MURDER CHARGE
Man back in jail to await trial in 2018 killing of his wife
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man charged with killing his wife is back in jail to await trial. A judge recently rescinded Charles Bowman's bond after learning Bowman does not own the property used to secure the bond. Family members called the Pearl River County sheriff in 2018 to say they had not heard from their mother, Kathleen Bowman, for a long time. Officers did a welfare check, and Charles Bowman said his wife was not home. Officers later searched the property and found Kathleen Bowman's remains. Charles Bowman was arrested after fleeing to Utah. He is charged with murder.
NEW K9
Natchez Police to get new K9 officer soon
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — The Natchez Police Department is getting a new K9 officer. Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said one of his officers is in week two of a five-week training program in Louisiana with the new K9 and both should be home and ready for duty toward the end of the month. The Natchez Democrat reports the new K9 is replacing K9 Arko, who died in September at age 14.
ELECTION 2020-MISSISSIPPI-NEWSGUIDE
Primary Tuesday: What's on the ballot in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has party primaries for president, one U.S. Senate seat and three of its four U.S. House seats. Voting is on Tuesday. Three candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for Senate. The winner will face Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in November. In the 2nd Congressional District, Rep. Bennie Thompson has one challenger in the Democratic primary, and three people are seeking the Republican nomination. In the 3rd District, Rep. Michael Guest faces one challenger in the Republican primary, and two candidates are in the Democratic primary. In the 4th District, Rep. Steven Palazzo faces three challengers in the Republican primary.