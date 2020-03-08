Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Samir Doughty made 8 of 13 3-pointers and finished with 32 points as No. 17 Auburn beat Tennessee 85-63 to snap a two-game skid in the regular-season finale. Auburn now heads to Nashville to defend its Southeastern Conference Tournament championship as the No. 2 seed after the Tigers had lost four of their previous six. Auburn already had earned a double-bye to the quarterfinals. Tennessee tried to rally down 17 for a second consecutive game but came up way short. John Fulkerson led the Volunteers with 19 points before fouling out.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Dru Smith scored 17 points to lead Missouri to a 69-50 victory over Alabama in the regular-season finale for both teams. Mark Smith scored 13 points for the Tigers (15-16, 7-11 Southeastern Conference), Mitchell Smith added 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field and Jeremiah Tilmon finished with eight points and nine rebounds. Missouri slowed the pace to its liking and held Alabama 33 points under its season scoring average. Kira Lewis Jr. led the Crimson Tide (16-15, 8-10) with 18 points, Jaden Shackelford scored 13 and George Smith added 10.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Rickea Jackson scored 29 points and defending champ No. 9 Mississippi State took control in the second half to defeat No. 16 Kentucky 77-59 Saturday, reaching its fifth straight SEC Tournament final. The Bulldogs trailed 35-32 at the break, but rallied behind a pair of freshmen in Jackson and Aliyah Matharu. Matharu had three straight baskets in the third quarter to put Mississippi State ahead for good. Jackson kept pushing the pace so Kentucky could not get back in it. Rhyne Howard had 26 points to lead the Wildcats.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Marlon Taylor scored a career-high 30 points in his final home game to lead LSU to a 94-64 Southeastern Conference victory against Georgia. Taylor, who was averaging fewer than five points per game this season, made 10 of his 17 field goal attempts. In addition, Taylor sank a career-high three 3-point shots. Taylor scored 21 points in the second half when the Tigers doubled their 15-point halftime lead. Anthony Edwards lead the Bulldogs with 17 points. The Tigers took control of the game midway through the opening half. A 3 by Mays with 12:09 before halftime broke a tie at 14 and started a 16-5 LSU run.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Reggie Perry had 22 points and 14 rebounds to lead Mississippi State to a 69-44 win over Mississippi. It was Perry's 17th double-double of the season and the most conference wins (11) for the Bulldogs since 2007-08. Nick Weatherspoon and Robert Woodard II each added 11 points for Mississippi State while senior Tyson Carter had nine points in his final home game at Humphrey Coliseum. Devontae Shuler led Ole Miss with 16 points. The Bulldogs receive a double-bye for the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tennessee and will play on Friday. The Rebels play Georgia on Wednesday in the opening round.
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Mylik Wilson scored 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead five Louisiana-Lafayette players in double figures and the Ragin' Cajuns topped Arkansas State 73-66 in the Sun Belt Conference tournament's first round. Arkansas State came as close as 67-66 when Marquis Eaton scored with less than a minute to go, but Cedric Russell answered with a jumper in the paint. Canberk Kus had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Red Wolves. Louisiana-Lafayette faces No. 5 seed Georgia Southern Monday.