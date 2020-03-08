FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances peak Tuesday; warmer than usual week ahead

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances peak Tuesday; warmer than usual week ahead
By Jeff Morrow | March 8, 2020 at 8:29 AM CDT - Updated March 8 at 8:29 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will remain warmer than normal all the way through this week and into early next week.

After Monday morning, lows will stay in the low to mid 60°s and afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 70°s. This warming trend will occur thanks to high pressure shifting east of the local area bringing back southerly flow to southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.

We won’t see a cold front for at least the next 7 days. Long range guidance suggests we could see a weak cold front slip through the area late next weekend.

Tuesday will see the best rain chance at 60%. A storm system will bypass the local area well to our north, but close enough to trigger widespread rain and a few non-severe thunderstorms.

Rainfall totals will average around 0.25″.

While the rest of the school/work week won’t be completely dry, daily rain chances will be 30% or less each day. We’ll dodge a shower or two next weekend, but don’t cancel any outdoor plans.

