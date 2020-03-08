A few chances for rain and fog this week

By Jeff Morrow | March 8, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT - Updated March 8 at 6:38 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain begins its return Monday afternoon in the form of isolated showers. You may want to pack the rain gear for the kids as the best opportunity for a shower will occur during afternoon dismissal.

Otherwise, Monday will be dry for most.

Temperatures will be running above normal, but the morning start will justify a light jacket. You can put away the light jackets after Monday as both morning lows and afternoon highs will be some 5 to 15 degrees above normal.

.
. (Source: .)

A better chance for rain will exist Tuesday with scattered to numerous t-showers mainly during the afternoon.

.
. (Source: .)

We stay mainly dry with a 20% or less daily rain chance all the way through the end of the week.

.
. (Source: .)

Morning fog will likely be our biggest weather issue Wednesday through Friday.

.
. (Source: .)

Give yourself some extra time out the door to close out the work/school week and watch for kids around area bus stops.

A weak cold front will push into the area Sunday, bringing a slightly better chance for rain (40%).

The temperature dip with this front will only be a couple of degrees.

A few isolated to scattered showers will linger into the first half of the following work/school week, including St. Patrick’s Day Tuesday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.