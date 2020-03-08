A few chances for rain and fog this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain begins its return Monday afternoon in the form of isolated showers. You may want to pack the rain gear for the kids as the best opportunity for a shower will occur during afternoon dismissal.
Otherwise, Monday will be dry for most.
Temperatures will be running above normal, but the morning start will justify a light jacket. You can put away the light jackets after Monday as both morning lows and afternoon highs will be some 5 to 15 degrees above normal.
A better chance for rain will exist Tuesday with scattered to numerous t-showers mainly during the afternoon.
We stay mainly dry with a 20% or less daily rain chance all the way through the end of the week.
Morning fog will likely be our biggest weather issue Wednesday through Friday.
Give yourself some extra time out the door to close out the work/school week and watch for kids around area bus stops.
A weak cold front will push into the area Sunday, bringing a slightly better chance for rain (40%).
The temperature dip with this front will only be a couple of degrees.
A few isolated to scattered showers will linger into the first half of the following work/school week, including St. Patrick’s Day Tuesday.
