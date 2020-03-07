Don’t forget to adjust clocks for Daylight Saving Time

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Don’t forget: Daylight Saving Time begins overnight and you will want to set those clocks ahead one hour if they don’t do it automatically.
That means that sunrise will be one hour later on Sunday morning than it was for Saturday morning and the sun will stay up later into the evening too.
It was a cool start to Saturday with lots of sunshine.
As the day progressed, we warmed into the mid-to-upper 60s even as high clouds filtered the afternoon sunshine. Those high clouds continued to “thicken” through the afternoon, taking the area to mostly-cloudy to cloudy skies by the late afternoon and evening.
Those high clouds will thin through the night and we can expect fair to partly cloudy skies to start off our Sunday morning.
Sunrise temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-40s for the Baton Rouge metro area with afternoon highs warming into the low 70s. It will be a little breezy through Sunday afternoon with southeast winds running 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon.
After our dry weekend, the Storm Team is bringing rain back into the weather picture for next week.
It will be just a few showers on Monday but rain coverage will be more widespread on Tuesday. The Storm Team will post rain chances at 20% to 30% for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday too.
While there is at least a low-end chance for rain for each day through the upcoming workweek, severe storms are not a concern. In addition, even with that “wet“ Tuesday in the forecast, most WAFB neighborhoods can expect five-day rain totals of less than one-half-inch.
The other story for the upcoming week will be the warming trend that will have temperatures running close to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.
Morning lows are expected to run in the 60s for most of the workweek with afternoon highs approaching 80 degrees.
