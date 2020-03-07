Manners of the Heart holds annual fundraising gala

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friday night (March 6), a lot of people in Baton Rouge got to celebrate a group that hopes to teach young people manners.
Manners of the Heart held its annual Heart in Hand gala Friday night. WAFB’s 9News This Morning team did their part as well, serving as emcees. The gala helps raise funds for Manners of the Heart, but also honors a school of the year, teacher of the year, and two student essay winners. Those who work with Manners of the Heart say the group’s work in schools can change lives.
″Restoration of civility, respect for everyone, and it starts with respect in the classroom, and it can trickle out to every facet of life," said Anna Price with Manners of the Heart.
Manners of the Heart says it’s also important to start teaching people respect at a young age because that’s when lessons learned can follow them through life.
