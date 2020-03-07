LSU falls to No. 9 Miss. St. in quarterfinals of SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team led at the end of the first quarter but Mississippi State dominated the second half in the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
The No. 7 seed Lady Tigers (20-10, 9-7 SEC) went down 79-49 to the No. 2 seed Bulldogs (26-5, 13-3 SEC).
RELATED STORIES:
Khayla Pointer led LSU with 14 points and four assists in the losing effort. Faustine Aifuwa, the only other Lady Tiger to score in double figures, added 10 points and six rebounds. Awa Trasi chipped in eight points and pulled down 10 boards.
Rickea Jackson recorded a double-double to lead Mississippi State. She scored 19 of her 23 points in the second half. She also grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Lady Tigers will have to wait until Monday when the NCAA Tournament bracket is announced to find out their postseason destination.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.