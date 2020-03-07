Ingram ovecomes shooting woes, helps Pelicans beat Heat

Alvin Gentry said he can understand why the NBA might be considering playing games with no spectators in the arena if the fallout from the coronavirus epidemic gets worse. “I’ll give you an example — I went five places today to buy hand sanitizer, and there’s none in the whole town, really,” he said. “I think people are scared. It wouldn’t surprise me if that did happen. … it’s one of those situations where we all got to be careful.”