Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Rickea Jackson scored 19 of her 23 points in the second half and No. 9 Mississippi State pulled away to beat LSU 79-49 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals Friday night. The defending conference champion Bulldogs looked as if they might not last too long this time around, getting outhustled, missing shots and trailing the Tigers 23-16 midway through the second quarter. But Mississippi State closed the period with an exclamation point _ Andra Espinoza-Hunter's 35-footer at the buzzer falling through to give her team a 26-25 lead going into halftime. Danberry had 18 points, 12 coming the last two quarters. Khayla Pointer had 14 points to lead LSU.