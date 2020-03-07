FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Steady warming trend begins Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure moves overhead this weekend keeping the forecast dry. Temperatures Saturday will be a bit cooler, but expect a steady warming trend as we start the new week.
Highs Saturday will reach the mid 60°s under a sun / cloud mix. The clouds will hang around through the weekend.
Don’t forget to move your clocks ahead one hour tonight. It’s also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Temperatures will be chilly for early morning plans Sunday. We warm up nicely into the low 70°s. Highs will approach 80° by the middle to end of the work week. It will certainly feel like Spring for the last full week of winter.
No major storm systems or cold fronts are expected to move through the local area over the next 10 days. Our best chance for rain will come on Tuesday as a storm system passes well to the north. We do expect to see scattered to numerous showers with a few non-severe t-storms Tuesday.
The remainder of the work/school week will stay mainly dry with just a 20-30% daily rain chance. That trend continues into the following weekend.
