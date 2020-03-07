Don’t touch your face? Easier said than done

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Don’t touch your face. That’s one of the main tactics offered up to avoid getting sick. But, obviously, that’s easier said than done.
How hard is it?
Well, Sara Cody, the public health director for Santa Clara County, Calif. Couldn't make it a minute after offering up the advice. In fact, that moment has become the latest meme to take over the internet.
Even when you know you have a camera fixed on you, it’s hard to avoid touching your face. That’s a fact we decided to put to the test.
WAFB producer Dylan Collins agreed to let us film him for two hours. We figured that was long enough to let him forget about the camera, although he made his first slip within the first few minutes of recording.
Over the two-hour window, he touched his face 16 times. That includes the times he used a phone and whether you count that or not, phones are a hotbed of germs, especially phones shared in a work space.
Here are a few more tips to keep in help keep you healthy:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects (including items such as cell phones) and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. RELATED: EPA releases list of disinfectants to use against coronavirus
- Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.
- CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.
- Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
