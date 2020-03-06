Southern Lady Jags edge Texas Southern

Southern Women’s Basketball (14-14, 12-5 SWAC)

Southern guard Brittany Rose (No. 11) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | March 5, 2020 at 9:45 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 9:45 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team went back and forth against Texas Southern, but in the end, was able to pull out the win on Thursday, March 5 at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

The Lady Jags (14-14, 12-5 SWAC) came away with the 59-56 victory over the Lady Tigers (18-10, 13-4 SWAC).

Brittany Rose led Southern with 18 points, five rebounds, and three steals. Raven White added 14 points and also pulled down five rebounds.

The Lady Jags shot nearly 43% from the field.

