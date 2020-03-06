Southern Jags cruise past Texas Southern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team had little trouble with Texas Southern at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Thursday, March 5.
The Jags (15-15, 12-5 SWAC) took care of business in an 89-74 win over the Tigers (15-15, 12-5 SWAC).
Lamarcus Lee led Southern with 17 points and grabbed four rebounds. Damiree Burns added 15 points and pulled down five rebounds. Ahsante Shivers chipped in 13 points and also had five boards.
The Jags shot almost 62% from the field and nearly 76% from the charity stripe. They also dominated the Tigers on the glass.
