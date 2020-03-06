South La. Family Festival underway at Lamar Dixon Expo Center

Information provided by South Louisiana Family Festival
South Louisiana Family Festival was created with the vision of providing a clean, family friendly event that promotes local businesses, helps give life transformation from opioids, incarceration, and homelessness through housing, work training and employment.
South Louisiana Family Festival started as Extreme Ranch Rodeo which offered Louisiana its first free admission Professional Bull Riding several years ago.
In its first year, PBR at Lamar Dixon drew in over 5,000 people.
Since 2010, Extreme Ranch Rodeo has provided over 30 rodeos across the state, reaching more than 100,000 people!
The South Louisiana Family Festival has partnered with local businesses from surrounding parishes to offer advertisement through TV, radio, public flyers, social media and the event itself.
Over the last few years the festival has added an Extreme Color Run, Car Show, and other exciting events like the Ag Farm & Fair, which focuses on keeping Agriculture alive in our community.
Our sponsors and partners have reported that this connection to their community has had a profound and positive impact on their businesses.
The festival will take place at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales between March 6-7.
