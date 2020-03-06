Principal says student disciplined for alleged bullying at Woodlawn High School

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The principal of Woodlawn High School says disciplinary action has been taken after a video of an alleged bullying incident was shared on social media.
The video, posted to Instagram and Facebook Thursday, March 5, shows a student being hit in the face and shoved by another student in one of the school’s bathrooms.
Woodlawn High School Principal Scott Stevens says the student in the video responsible for the alleged bullying has been disciplined. Steven says school officials took immediate action upon seeing the video.
“At no point is bullying okay, nor are we going to tolerate it. If something like this does happen, we need to know about so we can act on it,” Stevens said.
Stevens also says the school is providing training for teachers to help address bullying, as well as educating students about how to handle these situations.
