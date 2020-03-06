Police seek identity of west Shreveport shooting suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police need your help finding two men accused of shooting and wounding multiple people in early February.
Shreveport PD received a call Saturday, Feb. 28 just before 11:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting in the 4900 block of Mansfield Road.
When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg. he was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threating injuries.
According to officers, a short time later a 31-year-old woman arrived at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Medical staffers later determined her injuries were non-life threatening.
The Shreveport Violent Crimes Detectives released this video of the two men carrying guns.
Surveillance footage showed two males approach the store and shortly after, fired multiple shots at a group of men on the parking lot. Following the shooting, the two men fled the scene on foot.
The man that was struck was part of the group that the two men fired toward. The female victim was sitting in her car and had no connection to the group.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
