New docuseries follows Baton Rouge man’s claim that Zodiac Killer is his father

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A four-part docuseries will premiere Friday, March 6 on FX based on a best-selling book written by a Baton Rouge man who claims the Zodiac Killer is his father.
Gary Stewart believes the elusive killer is his biological father. He lays out all of the compelling evidence in his book “The Most Dangerous Animal of All: Searching for My Father... and Finding the Zodiac Killer."
The first three episodes of the series cover what readers of Stewart’s best-selling 2014 book already know: Stewart, adopted as an infant, is convinced his father, Earl Van Best Jr., is the Zodiac Killer.
The Zodiac Killer is the self-given pseudonym of an unidentified person responsible for several murders in California in the 1960s and 1970s.
Stewart was 39 when he was first contacted by his birth mother, Jude Gilford, in 2002. Stewart asks about his father and frustrated at his mother’s evasiveness, decides to investigate on his own.
All four episodes of The Most Dangerous Animal of All premiere Friday, March 6 at 8/7c on FX. The series will arrive on FX on Hulu the following day.
