Man convicted of arson in 2011 fire at Mike Anderson’s Restaurant pleads guilty in two more arson cases

Witness statements indicate a man was seen in the area just before the fires, LAOSFM reports. Details about Wise and his vehicle were provided to investigators and Wise was then identified as a suspect. Officials say Wise’s description matched that of the suspect wanted in an arson investigation from three days before in the 2700 block of Charles Drive in Port Allen. LAOSFM reports in that case, a pile of tires was set on fire behind a business.