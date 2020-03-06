Man convicted of arson in 2011 fire at Mike Anderson’s Restaurant pleads guilty in two more arson cases

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man, who is a convicted arsonist, has now pleaded guilty in two more arson cases that were investigated by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) in 2019.
LAOSFM officials say on Wednesday, March 4, William Wise, 60, pleaded guilty to two counts of simple arson. Wise was sentenced in the 18th Judicial District Court to ten years in prison for each case; the sentences will run concurrently.
State fire officials say on Sept. 18, 2019, the West Baton Rouge Fire Protection District contacted LAOSFM to help in the investigation after burned piles of heavy timbers were found in a field in the 3100 block of Highway 1 S in Port Allen.
Witness statements indicate a man was seen in the area just before the fires, LAOSFM reports. Details about Wise and his vehicle were provided to investigators and Wise was then identified as a suspect. Officials say Wise’s description matched that of the suspect wanted in an arson investigation from three days before in the 2700 block of Charles Drive in Port Allen. LAOSFM reports in that case, a pile of tires was set on fire behind a business.
During the investigation, it was discovered Wise was convicted of arson three times in the past. The most recent was in December of 2011 for a fire at Mike Anderson’s Restaurant in Baton Rouge.
Wise was found in Baton Rouge and arrested on two counts of simple arson and one count each of criminal trespassing and failure to register as an arson offender.
“This is a serial arsonist that I’m glad we have taken off the streets once again. I want to thank the community for their cooperation in this case as well as the fire, law enforcement, and judicial agencies that partnered with our office to fully close this case so quickly for the safety of the community,” said State Fire Marshal Chief Butch Browning.
