LSU cancels travel abroad programs through August amid global coronavirus concerns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has canceled all international study abroad experiences going forward through Aug. 17 amid concerns of the outbreak of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.
“After careful consideration, and with the health of our academic community top of mind, effective immediately, we are restricting international travel of faculty, staff, and students,” LSU spokesperson, Ernie Ballard, said in a statement released March 6.
University officials say they strongly recommend against students, staff, and faculty traveling for personal reasons to cities and countries where the COVID-19 outbreak is spreading.
Currently, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
