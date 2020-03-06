LSU cancels travel abroad programs through August amid global coronavirus concerns

LSU cancels travel abroad programs through August amid global coronavirus concerns
FILE photo of the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La. (Source: WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion | March 6, 2020 at 4:00 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 4:01 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has canceled all international study abroad experiences going forward through Aug. 17 amid concerns of the outbreak of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.

“After careful consideration, and with the health of our academic community top of mind, effective immediately, we are restricting international travel of faculty, staff, and students,” LSU spokesperson, Ernie Ballard, said in a statement released March 6.

University officials say they strongly recommend against students, staff, and faculty traveling for personal reasons to cities and countries where the COVID-19 outbreak is spreading.

RELATED: Trump signs $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus; 14 deaths in US

Students currently in study abroad programs in countries designated with Level 3 or Level 4 travel advisories by the U.S. Department of State (DOS) or the Center for Disease Control (CDC) due to the coronavirus outbreak have already returned home and are under 14-day self-quarantine.

Currently, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.