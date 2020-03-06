A look inside the LDH facility that can test for the coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Public Health Laboratory in Baton Rouge is the only lab in the state that can test for COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.
WAFB’s Lester Duhé was given a tour of the laboratory and shown how scientists test for COVID-19.
Health officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) say the facility only tests samples from patients, meaning if you believe you have symptoms of the coronavirus, you need to contact your primary care doctor.
LDH officials say a doctor will collect specimens for the lab by swabbing a patient’s nose. The sample is then sent to the Public Health Laboratory, where scientists test the sample for the coronavirus.
“The second that we get our first presumptive positive, we’re going to act as if it’s 100% positive and start isolation and contact tracing, and all the things that we would do as if it was confirmed,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter with LDH.
If the coronavirus is detected, top LDH officials are notified immediately.
The public health laboratory is also capable of testing for other diseases.
