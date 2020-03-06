Livingston Parish schools using new cleaning machines to protect campuses from viruses, illnesses

“We have protocols in place should we receive any reports of an increase of the flu or any other infectious diseases in our area. We made a significant district-wide investment in the Clorox 360 Electrostatic Sprayers nearly a year ago, and that’s helped to lessen the impact of the flu on our schools. These cleaning devices are effective on other viruses and bacteria as well," Murphy said. “In addition, we also encourage our principals to identify students who may be ill and take appropriate measures to emphasize proper hygiene with teachers and students through lessons and with visual reminders throughout the campus, and to have our custodial workers be very thorough in their cleaning efforts, especially on those frequently-touched surfaces, like the water fountain and lavatories.”