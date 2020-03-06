Livingston Parish schools using new cleaning machines to protect campuses from viruses, illnesses

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Public Schools is using a new disinfectant and sanitizing device to keep its campuses clean and less susceptible to the spread of infectious illnesses, such as COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.
The district purchased multiple Clorox 360 Electrostatic Sprayers nearly a year ago in order to help protect students, faculty, and staff from bacteria and infectious illnesses.
Superintendent Joe Murphy says the school system has used the sprayers through two flu seasons so far, and will increase usage should the potential spread of coronavirus warrant it.
“We have protocols in place should we receive any reports of an increase of the flu or any other infectious diseases in our area. We made a significant district-wide investment in the Clorox 360 Electrostatic Sprayers nearly a year ago, and that’s helped to lessen the impact of the flu on our schools. These cleaning devices are effective on other viruses and bacteria as well," Murphy said. “In addition, we also encourage our principals to identify students who may be ill and take appropriate measures to emphasize proper hygiene with teachers and students through lessons and with visual reminders throughout the campus, and to have our custodial workers be very thorough in their cleaning efforts, especially on those frequently-touched surfaces, like the water fountain and lavatories.”
The superintendent says their efforts are mostly concentrated in elementary schools where the habits of young children tend to lead to the spread of disease more easily.
“After careful study of options, and on the recommendation of our school nurse supervisor, the district moved forward with the Clorox 360 machines,” said Assistant Superintendent Stephen Parrill. “So, any measure we can take to help our students and employees stay well is worth investigating and implementing.”
