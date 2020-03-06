Five move forward as candidates for superintendent of EBR schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Moving forward to the first round of interviews for superintendent of East Baton Rouge Parish schools are five candidates, two of which already have ties to the school system.
The candidates, Leslie Brown, Adam Smith, Quentina Timoll, Nakia Towns, and Marshall Tuck are set for their first round of interviews later in March.
A timeline verified by the consulting firm responsible for securing candidates shows the process is on track to be wrapped up by the end of the month.
Community members packed the special meeting held to decide the candidates Thursday, March 5.
Many stressed the importance that the candidates that make it through the process have an intention to fight for inclusivity for the youth they say are often overlooked in the school system.
“If you have a child that’s hungry for an education, no matter what you put in front of them, they’re going to eat,” said Kirk Green, a parent and educator in the school system. “We need to worry about the rest of them.”
The folks behind the process say they’re just happy community members are still eager to be part of the process.
“I think the process has been very inclusive. I appreciate the community’s support in being present and available to us, the firm, and to the board, and willing to provide feedback,” said James Guerra, the search firm’s founder and president. “We want to promote and encourage the goodwill of the community’s involvement so that way they candidates who have been selected to interview in round one are motivated and want to be part of the momentum.”
Timoll and Smith both work with the school system in administrative capacities. The other candidates have educational experience out of state.
