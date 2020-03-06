FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend ahead

Mainly clear skies through Friday evening and overnight will allow temperatures to drop to near 40° for Saturday’s sunrise around the capital area. As the day progresses, Saturday’s skies will become partly cloudy and the day will be a little cooler too, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be a little warmer, with the morning start in the low to mid 40s for metro Baton Rouge and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy through the day and the afternoon could be breezy at times as winds occasionally climb into the 10 to 15 mph range.