FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been a beautiful end to the work week, with blue skies through Friday afternoon and highs in the low 70s for many WAFB neighborhoods. The weekend is looking good for some outdoor fun, backyard gardening, or just enjoying a couple of dry spring days.
Mainly clear skies through Friday evening and overnight will allow temperatures to drop to near 40° for Saturday’s sunrise around the capital area. As the day progresses, Saturday’s skies will become partly cloudy and the day will be a little cooler too, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be a little warmer, with the morning start in the low to mid 40s for metro Baton Rouge and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy through the day and the afternoon could be breezy at times as winds occasionally climb into the 10 to 15 mph range.
The outlook beyond the weekend calls for a return of rain through the work week. The First Alert forecast includes a few showers Monday with scattered to likely rains Tuesday. Scattered showers are expected to continue Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday too. Yet there’s some good news even with this wet forecast. The Storm Team does not anticipate severe weather next week, nor are there any days with excessive rains anticipated. Temperatures will be warmer too, with highs in the mid 70s Monday and Tuesday, then climbing into the upper 70s to near 80° Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
The latest extended range guidance now includes low-end rain chances for next Saturday and Sunday (March 14 and 15), but the Storm Team does not think that weather will be a problem for next Saturday’s Wearin’ of the Green parade for St. Patrick’s Day.
