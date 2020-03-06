Deputy responsible for guarding inmate who escaped from hospital suspended

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The deputy responsible for guarding an inmate who recently escaped from the hospital has been suspended for one month without pay and will be retrained on policies and procedures, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday, March 6.
EBRSO says it’s prison policy that all inmates be properly restrained and that those restraints must be checked regularly. EBRSO says detectives determined that the deputy assigned to guard the inmate, Cecil Williams, on the morning of his escape from Our Lady of the Lake failed to make sure he was properly restrained, which allowed him the chance to flee the room when the deputy reportedly used the bathroom.
Prison officials say they are revising policies and procedures to require more security for higher-risk inmates. All prison personnel will be trained on these new policies.
“It is our job to maintain the security of inmates that must leave the prison facility and preserve the safety of hospital staff and the community,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “The failure of any deputy to follow procedures and jeopardize the safety of others is unacceptable. I’m making it very clear to all of our personnel that I expect strict adherence to our safety protocol.”
