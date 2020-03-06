1 dead after wreck on O’Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a wreck on O’Neal Lane near Magnolia Trace Parkway, emergency officials confirm.
The wreck happened around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, March 6 on O’Neal Lane off George O’Neal Road near Magnolia Trace Parkway. Emergency crews are responding. One other victim has also been taken to a local hospital. It’s unclear if there are more victims at this time.
No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.