Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless receives $250k grant to build tiny home community for homeless

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Are Alliance for the Homeless is getting a $250,000 Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to create a tiny home community for homeless individuals.
The grant was announced at the Tiny Homes, Big Solutions luncheon held Wednesday, March 4.
“This grant is a testament to the momentum behind Mayor Broome’s and area residents’ dedication to rehouse the chronically homeless. We are very excited and grateful to receive the grant. It reflects the work of a group of dedicated volunteers,” said Randy Nichols, assistant to the director of the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless.
A Tiny Homes, Big Solutions committee is already working on the project.
