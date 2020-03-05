WANTED: Husband and wife accused of stealing beer from Baton Rouge area Target stores

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a husband and wife who are accused of stealing beer from stores in the Baton Rouge area.
Authorities say Ashley Forbes, 32, and Mathew Forbes, 35, are wanted on the charge of theft.
Investigators believe the husband and wife duo stole beer from Target stores in the area. The value of the alleged stolen goods is less than $1,000, authorities say.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ashley and Mathew Forbes call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867), submit a tip anonymously from the website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips app.
You do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers reward.
