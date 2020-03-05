United Cajun Navy heading to Tenn. to help with tornado recovery efforts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The United Cajun Navy has left the bayou state to help the people of Tennessee recover from a pair of deadly tornadoes.
According to a Facebook post, staff and volunteers left Wednesday evening to assist with relief efforts on the ground.
Crews paired with Lebanon Road Church of Christ to set up a distribution center.
You can donate to the community directly by shopping for a tax-deductible item through an Amazon Wish List. All items will ship directly to the church.
Visit UnitedCajunNavy.org if you wish to support or donate other items. Those interested in volunteering are asked to contact the United Cajun Navy’s Facebook page or visit the church, which is located at 2307 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.