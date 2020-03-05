SU holding informational session about coronavirus March 10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is hosting an informational session for the public on COVID-19 (commonly known as coronavirus) Tuesday, March 10.
The event will start at 12 p.m. and will be held at Valdry Center for Philanthropy, located at 598 Harding Blvd.
The session will feature updates from Dr. Dawn Marcelle of the Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health. The event is being presented by SU’s College of Nursing and Allied Health and the SU System Foundation.
Registration is required to attend. To RSVP, click here. Lunch will be served.
