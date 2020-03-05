SU holding informational session about coronavirus March 10

SU holding informational session about coronavirus March 10
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) spreads is largely based on what is known about similar coronaviruses. COVID-19 is a new disease and there is more to learn about how it spreads, the severity of illness it causes, and to what extent it may spread in the United States. (Source: CDC)
By Rachael Thomas | March 5, 2020 at 4:06 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 4:06 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is hosting an informational session for the public on COVID-19 (commonly known as coronavirus) Tuesday, March 10.

The event will start at 12 p.m. and will be held at Valdry Center for Philanthropy, located at 598 Harding Blvd.

RELATED READING:

The session will feature updates from Dr. Dawn Marcelle of the Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health. The event is being presented by SU’s College of Nursing and Allied Health and the SU System Foundation.

Registration is required to attend. To RSVP, click here. Lunch will be served.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.