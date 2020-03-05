Sen. Kennedy asks President Trump for deadline extension on REAL ID

“To expect 125 million Americans to obtain the REAL ID before the October 1 enrollment deadline seems nearly impossible. Achieving that goal within seven short months becomes even more unlikely given nationwide reporting that the process for obtaining a REAL ID can be overly bureaucratic and take hours upon hours from a person’s work day. Speaking for my home state, I can report that the good people of Louisiana are too busy earning a living and raising their families to burn half a day waiting in long lines and jumping through hoops to get REAL IDs,” said Sen. Kennedy in the letter. "I believe this is, at heart, an economic issue: Real America needs a REAL ID extension. I look forward to working with you to ensure the transition to REAL IDs does not disrupt the lives or livelihoods of hardworking citizens."