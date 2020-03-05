Sen. Kennedy asks President Trump for deadline extension on REAL ID

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - Sen. John Kennedy has written to President Donald Trump requesting a one-year extension on the deadline for Americans to get the REAL ID. The current deadline is Oct. 1.
The Department of Homeland Security says at this time, about 100 million Americans have gotten their REAL ID.
“To expect 125 million Americans to obtain the REAL ID before the October 1 enrollment deadline seems nearly impossible. Achieving that goal within seven short months becomes even more unlikely given nationwide reporting that the process for obtaining a REAL ID can be overly bureaucratic and take hours upon hours from a person’s work day. Speaking for my home state, I can report that the good people of Louisiana are too busy earning a living and raising their families to burn half a day waiting in long lines and jumping through hoops to get REAL IDs,” said Sen. Kennedy in the letter. "I believe this is, at heart, an economic issue: Real America needs a REAL ID extension. I look forward to working with you to ensure the transition to REAL IDs does not disrupt the lives or livelihoods of hardworking citizens."
Sen. Kennedy’s office says in the 15 years since the REAL ID Act became law, fewer than half of all Americans with driver’s licenses have gotten their REAL ID. Additionally, two states reportedly were not issuing REAL IDs to residents as of February.
