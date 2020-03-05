OLOL to host ‘2020 Amazing Races’

Information provided by Our Lady of the Lake (OLOL)
The Our Lady of the Lake (OLOL) Children’s Hospital Amazing Half Marathon is undoubtedly the most unique and impressive new race experience in Baton Rouge and Louisiana.
Plan to join us in again in 2020 for south Louisiana’s most AMAZING new family running event. The 2020 race will be of March 7, 2020 and will provide another year of fast, flat, and fun running on the streets of Baton Rouge. All of the AMAZING races will be great for seasoned and beginner runners, of all ages. This year we are changing up the event slightly and having the Kids’ Mini Marathon, 5K and Half Marathon all on Saturday.
The 5th Annual Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital Amazing Half Marathon will be held March 7 2020.
The event includes a half marathon, a 5K, a 1 mile Fun Run/Walk and a kids mini marathon.
“The Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital Amazing Half Marathon will be an annual event and an opportunity for participants of all ages and running levels to join in a fun and healthy event in Baton Rouge,” said Nicole Telhiard, Vice President of Children’s Services, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. “The marathon weekend offers something for everyone including a continuing education component for physicians.”
The race is an extension of the hospital’s vision to create a healthier Louisiana through teaching families healthy habits. It will raise regional and national awareness of the hospital and the many activities that families can do together to remain active and embrace a healthier lifestyle in Louisiana.
You can still register for the Amazing Races HERE.
Friday March 6, 2020
- 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. | Packet Pickup at Our Lady of The Lake Children’s Hospital Main Lobby
- 8300 Constantin Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Saturday March 7, 2020
- Town Square – 222 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70801
- 7:00 a.m. | AMAZING Half Marathon & 5K Race Starts
- 7:30 a.m. | AMAZING Kids Mini Marathon and 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk Starts
Race Day Schedule
- 5:30 a.m. | Packet Pickup + Bag Drop Opens
- 6:15 a.m. | Packet Pickup Closes
- 6:30 a.m. | Pre-Race activities
- 7:00 a.m. | AMAZING Half Marathon & 5K Race Starts
- 7:30 a.m. | AMAZING Kids Mini Marathon and 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk Starts
- 7:45 a.m. | Finish Festival Kicks Off
- 8:00 a.m. | Post Race Party starts
- 10:00 a.m. | AMAZING Overall Awards (Age group awards can be claimed after overall ceremony. No awards will be mailed)
- 11:00 a.m. | Course closes
