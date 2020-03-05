OLOL to host ‘2020 Amazing Races’

Plan to join us in again in 2020 for south Louisiana’s most AMAZING new family running event. The 2020 race will be of March 7, 2020 and will provide another year of fast, flat, and fun running on the streets of Baton Rouge. All of the AMAZING races will be great for seasoned and beginner runners, of all ages. This year we are changing up the event slightly and having the Kids’ Mini Marathon, 5K and Half Marathon all on Saturday.