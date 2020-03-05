No. 1 LSU beach volleyball travels for tournament

LSU will open on Friday against two ranked teams in No. 17 Arizona at 8:30 a.m. CT and No. 16 TCU at 12:30 p.m. Arizona remains unbeaten at 7-0, but LSU will be the Wildcat’s first ranked test. TCU (6-2) is at home for the second consecutive weekend and has one top-20 win this season against No. 13 South Carolina the first weekend of the season.