March proclaimed Problem Gambling Awareness Month in La.

(WAFB) - Governor John Bel. Edwards is backing the nation’s month-long awareness campaign to address problem gambling by declaring March of 2020 to be Problem Gambling Awareness Month in Louisiana.
Thousands of Louisiana families are impacted by problems associated with gambling, a 2016 study conducted by the Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Behavioral Health says, with an estimated total of 280,000 Louisianans suffering from gambling-related addiction.
Financial problems overwhelmingly are the events that sparked calls to the state’s problem gamblers helpline, data shows, followed by marital or family problems and mental health problems.
Among the dozens of signs of a gambling problem are:
- Feel the need to be secretive about your gambling
- Have trouble controlling your gambling
- Spending more time gambling than intended
- Increase in size of bets (sudden and dramatic)
- Working up special occasions for gambling (canceling other plans)
- Gambling even when you don’t have the money
- Intensity of interest in gambling (constant tension and excitement)
- Boasting about winning; evasive about losing
- Family and friends are worried about you
- Exaggerated display of money and other possessions
- Drop off in other activities
- Preoccupied
- Frequent absences from home and work
- Withdrawal from family
- Personality changes (increased irritability/hostility)
- Diversion of family funds
- Borrowing money
- Criminal activity
- Lying to loved ones about gambling activity
- Deterioration of work performance
- Trouble concentrating
- Missing deadlines and important responsibilities
- Worrying about mounting debts and inability to pay them
The Louisiana Department of Health has compiled a list of no-cost resources.
Find a list of gambling service providers by clicking the link here.
Call or text the Louisiana Problem Gamblers Helpline toll-free at 1-877-770-STOP (7867) or chat live by clicking the link here.
