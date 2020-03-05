LSU women’s basketball opens up SEC Tournament against Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team will be the No. 7 seed in the 2020 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament, the Tigers will be facing No. 10 seed Florida in the second round on Thursday, March 5.
Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.
All games on Thursday and Friday will air on the SEC Network. The semifinals on Saturday will air on ESPNU and the championship game will air on ESPN2.
The Tigers closed out the regular season 19-9 and 9-7 in SEC play and will be coming into the game against Florida after a loss to Arkansas, 75-71. Jailin Cherry recorded a double-double to lead LSU in the losing effort. She scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Awa Trasi and Khayla Pointer both added 13 points. Trasi grabbed eight rebounds, while Pointer had four assists.
Jaelyn Richard-Harris chipped in 11 points and also dished out four assists. Faustine Aifuwa put up eight points. She had 10 rebounds and seven blocks. As a team, LSU had nine blocks.
This will be just the second time in SEC Tournament history that LSU and Florida will face one another. The previous meeting was in 1995 when No. 6 seed Florida beat No. 11 seed LSU, 88-80. LSU won the 2020 regular season game between the teams, 77-68, in Gainesville on January 30.
Freshman Lavender Briggs leads the Gators with 14.8 points per game and is second on the squad with 6.3 rebounds per game. Kiara Smith scores 12.1 points per game and leads the team with 94 assists. Zada Williams is third in scoring at 10.6 points per game and leads the team with 7.3 rebounds per game.
