LSU women’s basketball opens up SEC Tournament against Florida

The Tigers closed out the regular season 19-9 and 9-7 in SEC play and will be coming into the game against Florida after a loss to Arkansas, 75-71. Jailin Cherry recorded a double-double to lead LSU in the losing effort. She scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Awa Trasi and Khayla Pointer both added 13 points. Trasi grabbed eight rebounds, while Pointer had four assists.