LSU softball hosts round robin tournament in Tiger Park

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 5 LSU softball team will host the LSU Round Robin Tournament in Tiger Park from Friday, March 6 till Sunday, March 8.
The Tigers will host Campbell and Illinois State. All four of LSU’s games will be on the SEC Network+.
LSU Round Robin Schedule
March 6 – vs. Campbell, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
March 7 – vs. Campbell, 1:30 p.m., SEC Network+
March 7 – vs. Illinois State, 4 p.m., SEC Network+
March 8 – vs. Illinois State, 1 p.m., SEC Network+
LSU is coming into the weekend tournament with a 16-3 overall record. The squad is coming off a 3-2 weekend after beating No. 25 Texas Tech, Cal, and Colorado State. The Tigers fell to No. 2 Washington and LMU.
The Tigers have the No. 1 ERA in the nation at 0.95 with Shelby Wickersham leading the way at 0.25. Georgia Clark leads the team with a .409 batting average. She has 18 hits, four doubles, three home runs, and 13 RBI on the season. Wickersham is 4-1 with 25 strikeouts in 28.1 innings of work.
The Campbell Camels go into the weekend with a 10-10 record. They are coming off a loss to College of Charleston last Sunday. Campbell was supposed to face ULL on Wednesday but due to weather, the game was canceled. Destini England leads the team with a .392 average at the plate.
LSU leads the series against Campbell 2-0.
The Illinois State Red Birds are 9-9 on the year and are coming off a 12-1 five-inning loss to Western Kentucky last Sunday. Mack Leonard is leading the team at the plate with a .415 average. She has 27 hits, 18 runs scored, eight doubles, two triples, and six home runs.
This will be the first meeting between LSU and Illinois State.
