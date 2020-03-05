La. lawmakers file bills to keep Daylight Saving Time year round

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll be losing an hour of sleep come Sunday, March 8 for Daylight Saving Time, and there have already been a few bills filed ahead of the state’s legislative session, which begins Monday, to keep Daylight Saving Time year round.
Two similar bills were filed by Representative Dodie Horton from Bossier City and Representative Sherman Mack in Albany.
WAFB’s Lester Duhé has the details tonight on 9News at 10.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.