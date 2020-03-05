Flock to Spanish Town once again for annual neighborhood yard sale

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People will flock to Spanish Town once again, but this time the flamingos will mark the sign of a yard sale rather than a parade.
“We began this event in the Spring 2019, with an initiative of spending more time with our neighbors and taking pride in our neighborhood,” said Maddie Brown, president of the Historic Spanish Town Civic Association (HSTCA).
It’s no secret that Spanish Town is the oldest neighborhood in Baton Rouge; the area is littered with historical markers defining its boundary. What you’ll discover from this yard sale is that this area has a diverse mix of residents.
“Our neighborhood is transitional and eclectic. We have residential homeowners and renters as well as professional/office space users,” Brown explained.
For its first year, the neighborhood event included 24 houses with 32 sellers.
“Spanish Town dwellers, Downtown BR central business district (CBD) residents and local artists & makers are invited to participate and can be paired with a host yard,” she said.
There’s no telling what you’ll find at this year’s sale. As most things in life, it’s not so much about the physical objects, but rather the idea behind the event that’s important.
“This event allows each neighborhood dweller the opportunity to come together on March 7 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. and enjoy one another as well as neighborhood visitors.”
