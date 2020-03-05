FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weekend ahead with cool temps, some clouds

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Persistent clouds through the day will finally start to thin through Thursday evening, with mainly clear skies overnight and into Friday morning. It will be a cool start to Friday with sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for the capital area. Sunshine will prevail Friday with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 60s.
Make plans to take advantage of the weekend! Saturday starts out chilly, with morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. High, thin clouds will filter the sunshine through the day as temperatures climb to the mid 60s for the afternoon. It’s a sun/cloud mix in the Sunday forecast and gets a little warmer into the afternoon as temperatures reach the 70s for much of the WAFB region.
The updated outlook for next week calls for a chance of rain each day with day-to-day rain probabilities running between 30% and 50% from Monday through Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. While the Storm Team is anticipating a damp Monday through Friday, severe weather does not appear to be a major concern at this time. In addition, none of the five days are expected to be excessively wet.
The Storm Team is now introducing a slight chance of rain for the following Saturday (March 14) Followed by a dry Sunday, with highs both days in the mid to upper 70s.
