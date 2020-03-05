FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy, breezy; no rain through the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday looks to be a much better weather day than Wednesday. There are no watches, warnings, or advisories in effect today.
After the cold front moved through last night, temperatures dropped quickly and significantly. This morning is between 15 and 20 degrees cooler than 24 hours ago.
Clouds will likely linger for most of the morning. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid-to-upper 60°s.
Overnight, expect mostly clear skies on the chilly side with a low of 47°.
We’ll wrap up the week Friday under mostly sunny skies with a seasonally mild high of 69°.
