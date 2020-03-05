Crisis intervention center has been offering traumatic support for 50 years

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Crisis Intervention Center (BRCIC) is celebrating 50 years of providing suicide prevention, survivor support, and educational resources to the capital region.
The celebration will take place on March 7 and 8, including an annual support walk Saturday from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on LSU's campus. There will be an open house Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the BRCIC headquarters, located at 3013 Old Forge Drive.
BRCIC’s newest program, the National Suicidology Training Center (NSTC) trains local experts to reduce the impact of suicide in the community.
BRCIC began as a crisis hotline called The Phone in 1970. It was started by LSU students so other students could call and receive emotional support through stressful or traumatic situations.
Email events@brcic.org for more information on either event.
