Cream of Roasted Cauliflower Soup with Crawfish and Crabmeat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This soup can be altered a variety of ways. You can substitute the crawfish and crabmeat with duck or chicken for a different taste, or you can eliminate the meat entirely and use chicken stock to create a velvety cream of cauliflower soup.
Prep Time: 1½ hours
Yields: 12 to 14 servings
Ingredients for Stock:
1 pound whole crawfish
1 head white cauliflower, quartered
4 quarts cold water
1 cup diced onions
1 cup diced celery
1 cup diced carrots
1 bay leaf
1 tbsp black peppercorns
1 cup dry white wine
Method for Stock:
In a 2-gallon stockpot, combine all stock ingredients except cauliflower. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook 30 minutes.
Remove crawfish and reserve for garnish if desired.
Strain stock and return to pot, discarding vegetables.
Add cauliflower and bring to a boil. Cook until cauliflower is tender but not falling apart.
Remove cauliflower and set aside. Reserve 2½ quarts stock.
Ingredients for Soup:
½ pound crawfish tails
½ pound jumbo lump crabmeat
poached cauliflower (see above recipe)
1 pint heavy whipping cream
1 cup butter
2 cups diced onions
2 cups diced celery
1 cup diced bell peppers
¼ cup minced garlic
1 cup flour
2½ quarts reserved stock (see above recipe)
1 ounce brandy
1 cup sliced green onions
1 cup chopped parsley
salt and cracked black pepper to taste
½ cup finely chopped purple cauliflower for garnish
reserved whole crawfish for garnish (see above recipe), optional
Method for Soup:
In a 2-gallon stockpot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Mix in onions, celery, bell peppers, and garlic. Sauté approximately 15 minutes, stirring constantly.
Add cauliflower, mash, and allow to brown slightly. Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until a white or light brown roux is achieved.
Add stock, one ladle at a time, stirring constantly. Stir in brandy and whipping cream, bring to a rolling boil and reduce to simmer. Cook approximately 30 minutes.
Add crawfish tails, crabmeat, green onions, and parsley. Season to taste using salt and pepper.
Garnish with purple cauliflower and reserved whole crawfish, if desired.
