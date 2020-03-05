Children can be injured, entrapped by recalled IKEA dressers

(WAFB) - Recalled IKEA brand KULLEN 3-drawer chests can tip over and entrap children, resulting in death or serious injuries, the company wrote in an announcement made March 4.
Six reports of tip-overs, including one involving a minor cut and one involving minor cuts and bruises, led to the recall of about 820,000 chests sold nationwide between April of 2005 and December of 2019.
Incidents stem from chests not properly being anchored to the wall, the company wrote.
The article numbers for recalled chests are 600-930-58 (birch), 501-637-54 (black-brown), and 803-221-34 (black-brown) which is printed on the underside of the top panel or inside the side panel.
Consumers should contact IKEA for either a full refund or a free wall attachment (anchor) kit.
For refund: IKEA will accept in-store returns or arrange for free pickup of the chests for a full refund.
For wall attachment (anchor) kit: Consumers can order a free wall attachment (anchor) kit. Consumers can install the anchor themselves or IKEA will provide a one-time, free in-home installation service, upon request.
Contact IKEA by calling 888-966-4532.
