Children can be injured, entrapped by recalled IKEA dressers

The chest is 28 3/8 inches tall, sold in black-brown or birch colors, and weighing approximately 45 pounds. The article numbers for the KULLEN 3-drawer chest are 600-930-58 (birch), 501-637-54 (black-brown), and 803-221-34 (black-brown). A 5-digit supplier number, 4-digit date stamp, IKEA logo, country of origin and “KULLEN” are printed on the underside of the top panel or inside the side panel. (Source: U.S.C.P.S.C)