Changes coming to Catholic masses in Baton Rouge amid coronavirus concerns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bishop Michael Gerard Duca announced Thursday, March 5 that the Diocese of Baton Rouge will implement some changes to Catholic masses out of concern for the coronavirus.
Currently, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
Bishop Duca says the diocese will not offer the communal cup during the sacrament of Holy Communion. Parishioners will still receive the Eucharist from priests or lay ministers.
Officials with the diocese say parishioners will be asked to refrain from touching each other’s hands during the mass.
