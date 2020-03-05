Baton Rouge teen co-designs world’s first luggage for space travel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge native and 18-year-old astronaut-in-training Alyssa Carson has teamed up with smart travel brand Horizn Studios to co-design the world’s first space-travel luggage.
The Horizn ONE suitcase is made from carbon fiber, making it flexible, more robust, and lighter than any luggage developed so far. An electromagnetic base allows it to secure to the floor or walls of the spacecraft for easy access in zero gravity.
The luggage lets you wirelessly charge electronic devices and a built-in smart screen allows travelers to share video with loved ones back on Earth. The suitcase even has a vacuum function to ensure maximum storage efficiency.
The space luggage concept is projected to retail for around $50,000.
Carson, the world’s youngest astronaut, is on track to become the first person to land on Mars in the 2030s.
