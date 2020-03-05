Baton Rouge teen co-designs world’s first luggage for space travel

Alyssa Carson is the world’s first astronaut on track to become the first person to land on Mars

Baton Rouge teen co-designs world’s first luggage for space travel
Baton Rouge teen Alyssa Carson, the world's youngest astronaut, teamed up with Horizn Studios to co-design the world's first space travel luggage. (Source: Horizn Studios)
By Mykal Vincent | March 5, 2020 at 11:37 AM CST - Updated March 5 at 11:39 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge native and 18-year-old astronaut-in-training Alyssa Carson has teamed up with smart travel brand Horizn Studios to co-design the world’s first space-travel luggage.

The Horizn ONE suitcase is made from carbon fiber, making it flexible, more robust, and lighter than any luggage developed so far. An electromagnetic base allows it to secure to the floor or walls of the spacecraft for easy access in zero gravity.

The luggage lets you wirelessly charge electronic devices and a built-in smart screen allows travelers to share video with loved ones back on Earth. The suitcase even has a vacuum function to ensure maximum storage efficiency.

Baton Rouge teen Alyssa Carson, the world's youngest astronaut, teamed up with Horizn Studios to co-design the world's first space travel luggage.
Baton Rouge teen Alyssa Carson, the world's youngest astronaut, teamed up with Horizn Studios to co-design the world's first space travel luggage. (Source: Horizn Studios)

The space luggage concept is projected to retail for around $50,000.

Carson, the world’s youngest astronaut, is on track to become the first person to land on Mars in the 2030s.

Baton Rouge teen Alyssa Carson, the world's youngest astronaut, teamed up with Horizn Studios to co-design the world's first space travel luggage.
Baton Rouge teen Alyssa Carson, the world's youngest astronaut, teamed up with Horizn Studios to co-design the world's first space travel luggage. (Source: WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.