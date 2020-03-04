Zachary teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student resigns

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary school teacher accused of having an in appropriate sexual relationship with a student has resigned, according to the superintendent.
Zachary Community School District Superintendent Scott Devillier made the following statement Wednesday, March 4:
“We cannot comment on the specifics of personnel matters; however, we can tell you that generally, there is a process for disciplinary action against tenured teachers pursuant to Louisiana law and Mrs. Silva resigned of her own accord effective 2/17/2020 during the pendency of those required procedures.“
Ellarea Silva resigned from her job at Northwestern Middle School Feb. 17 after being arrested Feb. 6. Silva bonded out of jail Feb. 12.
She’s facing charges of one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Additional charges may be pending.
