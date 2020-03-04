Weather causes power outages, minor damage to some homes as storms move through Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A line of storms has left about 1,700 people without power in East Baton Rouge, Livingston, and Pointe Coupee parishes on Wednesday, March 4.
WAFB meteorologist Dr. Steve Capraotta said high winds were felt in some parts of the area, including 39 mph winds felt at the Baton Rouge Airport. High winds were also felt in the Port Allen area.
The storms were also responsible for downing a few trees and causing minor damage to some homes in the Glen Oaks neighborhood in the Baton Rouge area.
One viewer submitted photos of a damage to a home on Pickneyville Road off of Highway 66 in West Feliciana Parish.
No injuries have been reported. The WAFB First Alert Weather Team says the threat for severe weather is subsiding, but you should still stay on alert.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.