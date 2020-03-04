Waiver granted for 14 La. parishes as new federal rule brings work requirements for some food stamp recipients

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new federal rule that takes effect April 1 will require some recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to meet certain work requirements to continue receiving assistance. The federal government has now granted a waiver for 14 parishes that will not be impacted by the rule change.
Those parishes are:
- Assumption
- Catahoula
- Concordia
- East Carroll
- Franklin
- Madison
- Morehouse
- Richland
- St. Landry
- St. Mary
- Tensas
- Vernon
- West Carroll
- Winn
With the waiver, and with other SNAP recipients qualifying for federal exemptions, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) estimates the number of La. residents affected by the rule change will be about 31,000, which is 3.8% of the state’s 810,000 SNAP recipients.
SNAP recipients who are classified as Able-Bodied Adult Without Dependents (ABAWD) who are between 18 and 49-years-old can receive benefits for only three months in a 36-month period unless they meet certain ABAWD work requirements or qualify for an exemption.
Later in March, DCFS will mail notices and fact sheets to SNAP recipients who will be affected by the rule change, outlining options for meeting the work requirement and continuing to receive assistance.
"We want to help SNAP recipients understand whether this rule applies to them and what they need to do to keep their benefits. We also want to help direct them to the many career and educational opportunities that currently exist and are in development," said DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters.
Options for meeting the ABAWD work requirement include:
- Working in a job (for pay, for goods or services, or as a volunteer) for at least 80 hours per month
- Participating in an employment and training program for at least 80 hours per month
- Working or participating in any combination of the above for a total of at least 80 hours per month
DCFS is currently expanding career opportunities for SNAP recipients through the SNAP Employment and Training Program (SNAP E&T). For more information about SNAP E&T, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/page/snap-et.
Recipients may be exempt from the work requirement and time limit for receiving benefits if:
- Their SNAP case includes a child under 18 (even if the child is not theirs)
- They are responsible for the care of a child under age 6 or an incapacitated person
- They receive disability benefits or veterans disability benefits (at any percentage)
- They have a physical or mental disability that makes them unable to work at least 80 hours per month
- They have experienced physical or psychological trauma from domestic violence and are unable to work at least 80 hours per month
- They are receiving unemployment benefits
- They are regularly participating in a drug or alcohol treatment program
- They are pregnant (at any stage)
- They are attending school
SNAP recipients who meet the ABAWD description and who believe they qualify for one of these exemptions must contact DCFS by emailing LAHelpU.DCFS@la.gov or calling 1-888-LA-HELP-U (1-888-524-3578) to verify and document their exemption.
For a sample official notice, a fact sheet, frequently asked questions and other information about the rule change, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/ABAWD.
