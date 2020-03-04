Visit Baton Rouge launches informational coronavirus page, releases statement

“In light of the ongoing threat of coronavirus in the United States, Visit Baton Rouge has created a landing page on our website to house resources and information from the proper authorities for visitors and event planners alike, as well as any precautions our company might take should it be deemed necessary. While the threat to our state remains considered low by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Visit Baton Rouge understands the great importance of this potential threat to our community and industry. Out of concern for both visitors and locals, Visit Baton Rouge will take all necessary precautions as advised by the proper authorities to ensure we take a proactive approach in regards to travel and tourism,” said a statement from Visit Baton Rouge release Wednesday, March 4.