US Army Corps of Engineers announce projected completion date for Comite River Diversion Canal project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced in a meeting in Baton Rouge Wednesday, March 4 they expect the Comite River Diversion Canal project to be completed by the end of 2021.
The project was delayed in August of 2019 due to a dispute between the Kansas City Railroad and the Corps. Officials say the project is now moving forward and expect construction to begin in either May or June.
The canal will drain the Comite River into the Mississippi River during high-water events.
