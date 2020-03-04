US Army Corps of Engineers announce projected completion date for Comite River Diversion Canal project

Comite River near Hooper Road
By Austin Kemker | March 4, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 4:40 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced in a meeting in Baton Rouge Wednesday, March 4 they expect the Comite River Diversion Canal project to be completed by the end of 2021.

The project was delayed in August of 2019 due to a dispute between the Kansas City Railroad and the Corps. Officials say the project is now moving forward and expect construction to begin in either May or June.

The canal will drain the Comite River into the Mississippi River during high-water events.

The project will consist of a 12-mile long diversion channel from the Comite River to the Mississippi River, a diversion structure at the Comite River, guide levees, Lilly Bayou control structure, four drop structures at the intersections of the diversion channel with McHugh Road, Bayou Baton Rouge, Cypress Bayou, and White Bayou, and highway and railroad bridges. Low-flow augmentation pumps at the intercepted streams and an earthen closure at Brooks Lake, clearing and snagging of Bayou Baton Rouge, White Bayou, and Cypress Bayou north of the diversion channel will reduce flooding in those areas. (Source: DOTD)

