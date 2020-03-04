Supreme Court to hear first major abortion case of Trump era

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, March 4, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the first major abortion case to come before the court since Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch took the bench.
The case considers a 2014 Louisiana law that requires doctors performing abortions to obtain admitting privileges from a nearby hospital. A federal judge found that just one of Louisiana’s three abortion clinics would remain open if the law is allowed to take effect. It would be one of the most restrictive active abortion laws in the country.
The Supreme Court delayed the law from going into effect in February until the high court was able to fully review, deliberate, and issue a final ruling.
Louisiana Act 620 is similar to a Texas law that the Supreme Court struck down in 2016, ruling that it constituted an undue burden on a woman’s right to seek an abortion.
A decision is expected by late June.
